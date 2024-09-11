In a bid to modernize its operations, the Malawi Parliament is set to introduce a cutting-edge E-chamber system, starting tomorrow.

Announcing the development, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo revealed that each legislator’s desk will be equipped with a new tablet and audio system, enabling easy access to essential documents and facilitating digital voting.

Kazombo emphasized the importance of embracing technology, citing some african countries like Kenya, Uganda, and Angola, which have already adopted similar systems.

To ensure a seamless transition, Parliament members have agreed to dedicate the latter half of today’s session to familiarizing themselves with the new technology.

This innovation is expected to streamline parliamentary processes, enhance efficiency, and bring Malawi’s legislative practices in line with global standards.