The practice of giving sex in exchange for favours is apparently rampant in the Malawi August House, an activist and former Member of Parliament has claimed.

In an audio clip, activist cum politician Bon Kalindo has made the serious allegations following an announcement by the Ministry of Agriculture that they will be supplying maize to hunger stricken communities in the country.

According to Kalindo, the practice of aid distribution in Malawi is usually along the lines of political parties.

“You will see in the maize distribution exercise, it will go to areas where there are government MPs,” said Kalindo in his recording of September 11.

“If one does not benefit from it through party lines and worshipping the MCP led administration then they have to find other ways. For female MPs, it means that they have to give sex in exchange for the relief maize,” he said.

Kalindo emphasised that the practice of giving away sex is common in the Malawi parliament. He said that ministers coerce female MPs to have sex with them if they are to get any benefits.

“It happens in Parliament, if you are male then you have to praise the government to get benefits. If you are female then the ministers demand sex and female MPs give them to get benefits,” said Kalindo.

A former Parliamentarian himself, Kalindo has not shied away from divulging secrets of the August house. In one interview, he alleged that there are satanic rituals that Parliamentarians have to practice so that they protect their seats.

Now trading as an activist, Kalindo has been critical of the MCP led administration accusing them of nepotism as well as corruption.

Late last month, the Chief Executive Officer of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), Henry Kachaje threatened Kalindo with a lawsuit for alleging that Kachaje was offering him (Kalindo) a bribe.