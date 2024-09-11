Prominent sports analyst, Kimu Kamau, has criticized Malawi National Football team (The Flames) head coach, Patrick Mabedi, for contributing to the team’s poor performances due to his poor selection of players.

The Flames have suffered back-to-back defeats in the 2025 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, losing 3-2 to Burundi last week before being hammered 3-1 by Burkina Faso on Tuesday night.

Kamau blamed Mabedi for dropping seasoned players who would have added more value to the team.

“Seasoned players like Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu, Khuda Muyaba, Captain C.J. Banda, and Charles Petrol are significant players of the national team. However, Mabedi chose his path over FAM and the fans,” he pointed out in an interview with Malawi24.

In addition, Malawi’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON have taken a hit after two consecutive losses. Yet, next month they will face the music in back-to-back matches against Senegal, starting with an away game and then playing at home.

“If we weren’t able to overcome Burundi, it’s unlikely we’ll manage to take down Senegal. The team’s current performance suggests that victory in that match is unlikely,” Kamau affirmed boldly.

He also pointed out that each player on the Malawi national team should have a winning mentality and be ready to rise to the occasion, considering they are compensated with taxpayers’ funds.

On another aspect, Kamau noted that the approach taken to hire the current coach of Malawi, Patrick Mabedi, raises eyebrows.

“Mabedi’s contract was dubious; it was granted during former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamirandu’s administration, one week before he left office.

“The search for a new coach could have been put on the back burner, considering the upcoming election for a new FAM president. The elected administration would be in a position to make that decision, with Fleetwood Haiya currently holding the presidency.”

He then appealed for government action regarding Malawian football, suggesting that support should cover all bases, from juniors to seniors, given the financial hardships currently confronting the national team.