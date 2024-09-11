Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has urged students who are beneficiaries of various educational support programs in Balaka District to fully utilize the opportunities for them to excel in their studies.

Mdooko said it would be useless if beneficiaries of such initiatives failed to excel in their studies, hence encouraging them to put much effort into their academic pursuit.

She made the remarks on Wednesday when officially closing a three-day girls’ education summer camp organized by Oxfam in Malawi in partnership with the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) through the Girls’ education support project.

She commended the organizations for the initiative, saying it complements the government’s efforts in raising the quality of education standards, especially for girls.

“This initiative aligns with the agenda 2063 where enabler number 5 is human capital development. As a ministry, we have our national girls’ education Strategy, which also aligns with what is happening today,” Mdooko said.

Oxfam in Malawi country director Lingalireni Mihowa emphasized that girls’ summer camps are crucial as they facilitate in building various life skills among girls.

“This is complimentary to the lessons that they learn in class because that’s not enough in terms of empowerment,” Mihowa said.

During the summer camp, which was held at Balaka secondary school, participants were grilled on several areas such as self-confidence, leadership, goal setting and also how they can overcome personal challenges on issues of sexual and gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, member of Parliament for Balaka West, Bertha Ndebele, has said the initiative is vital as it provides a platform where girls from rural areas get motivation in various areas.

As an incentive to encourage the girls to work hard in school, the organization donated bicycles, school bags and educational materials.

100 girls participated in the summer camp.