Malawi’s President, Lazarus Chakwera, has applauded the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for constructing Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory infrastructure in the country, saying it is a milestone towards achieving digital ways of processing and keeping information.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the inspection of the ICT Laboratory being constructed under the Connect A School Project by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) at Mkumaniza Community Day Secondary School in Chikwawa district.

“We must embrace technology as we look at the MW2063 because, among others, we will be able to easily understand how to quickly locate and easily share information but, most importantly, tracing where some process has stagnated in our offices,” he said.

With financial support from Universal Service Fund (USF) and MACRA as its implementing partner, the Government is implementing the Connect A School Project which has already helped in improving performance in some schools like Chiwamba Community Day Secondary in Lilongwe.

Mkumaniza school falls under Traditional Authority, Senior Chief Ngabu.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Ngabu thanked the Government for considering setting up the ICT Lab in his area, saying it would facelift the area.