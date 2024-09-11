The Ministry of Health has confirmed a measles outbreak in Mangochi District, with three cases reported in Mkuchinga Jwambone Health Center under Traditional Authority Chowe.

According to a statement signed by Dr Samson Mndolo, Secretary for Health, the cases were confirmed after six samples were sent to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe for laboratory investigation. The ages of the confirmed cases are seven months, five, and seven years old.

Measles is a highly infectious viral disease characterized by a generalized rash, fever, running nose, and at least one of the following symptoms: cough, Coryza, or red-eye. It spreads through direct contact with mouth or nasal droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

The Ministry of Health has advised the community not to panic, stating that the situation is under control. However, the public is urged to take preventive measures as the disease has the potential to affect more people.

The Ministry is calling on everyone to immediately report suspected cases to the nearest health facilities and for parents to vaccinate their children, saying vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease.