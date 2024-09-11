The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has signed a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mzimba Civil Society Organizations so that the CSOs can sensitise communities on the negative impact of corruption.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Mzimba Tuesday, ACB Acting Director General Hillary Chilomba said that CSOs are already working with the communities; therefore, working with them will make the work of the organization easy.

“We have seen the importance and influence the CSOs have in the community; we are hopeful that the partnership we have signed today with the Mzimba CSOs will bear good fruits in reporting, educating and disseminating essential information on curbing corruption,” said Chilomba.

On his part, Mzimba Civil Society Chairperson Christopher Melele, who is also the Executive director of Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust -MIDCT expressed hope that ACB’s partnership with the CSOs would help to reach out to the local masses in the district.

“Apart from sensitizing communities, we will make sure to lead by example by refraining from corrupt practices,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Mzimba District Commissioner, Acting Director of Administration Viston Mulungu said the council is already on good terms with the CSOs and tressed to continue working with them.

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V applauded ACB for deciding to work with the CSOs in the district and described the MOU as a positive step in combating corruption in the district.

The MOU sign ceremony took place at Edingeni TDC hall.

Melele( left) and Chilomba signing the MOU