Police in Ntchisi are searching for unknown assailants who, on September 10, 2024, dug up the grave of a person with albinism and stole bones at Mzumanzi Village in Traditional Authority Malenga, within the district.

According to Ntchisi Police PRO Salomy Zgambo, the deceased’s brother, Chitimbe Mkampheni told the police that the criminals trespassed into the graveyard, dug up his brother’s grave, and took some of the body parts of the late Bisitoni Kampheni, 60, who passed away in 2002.

“On the day of the incident, Mkampheni discovered his late brother’s grave had been tampered with while passing through the graveyard on an errand. He immediately reported the matter to the village headman, who informed the police,” she explained.

Zgambo added that the Police quickly visited the scene, where they found the tombstone broken and the grave dug up. The assailants had stolen some of the body parts.

The remains have been taken to Ntchisi District Hospital, where they are being kept pending reburial.

Meanwhile, police in the district have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.