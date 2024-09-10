Renowned professional, Matthews Mtumbuka has finally announced his decision to venture into active politics, expressing his interest in contesting for the presidency of the UTM party.

Mtumbuka, who has accumulated vast experience in the corporate sector in various countries, is confident that his expertise will enable him to lead the nation towards a brighter future.

Speaking at the presser this morning Mtumbuka said Malawi need to transition from idea generation to implementation, fostering development and prosperity for all citizens.

According to Mtumbuka, the idea of joining politics was not an easy choice, but he felt compelled to make it driven by a sense of duty, loyalty and purpose.

“Today I, Matthews Chinombo Mtumbuka, stand before you, deeply honoured and humbled, to announce my candidacy for the presidency of our great party, UTM,” he explained.

He continued to say that this was not just a political announcement but a moment to offer Malawians a bold vision for the UTM party and the future of Malawi-one rooted in hard work, unity, execution, and, above all, results.

Mtumbuka said he wants every child of this great nation to know that regardless of background, age, ethnicity, or region, everyone can rise to the highest level of leadership in this country.

“My candidacy is a testament to the fact that our political landscape is open to all, and together we can move Malawi forward,” he added.

At the presser, Mtumbuka also announced things he would do to transform the country when voted into power.

Among others, he said he will transform the health, education, agriculture and mining sectors, which he believes are essential for growing the economy and transforming the country.

“Youths in the country have been neglected for so long and will ensure that they are trained, employed and empowered to shape the future of this nation,” he explained.

Mtumbuka has asked for votes from UTM members as the party is expected to go for a convention on 17 November this year.

Mtumbuka also paid tribute to the late former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, describing him as the “best president Malawi never had.”