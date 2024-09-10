The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced the re-assignment of Gladys Ganda, Member of Parliament, from her role as Director of Elections to the position of Presidential Advisor.

The decision was communicated in an official letter signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba.

The reassignment of Hon. Ganda comes with immediate effect, as confirmed by the press release.

Ganda has been a key figure in the party’s electoral strategies and operations during her tenure as Director of Elections.

Her new role as Presidential Advisor is expected to leverage her experience and knowledge of Malawi’s political landscape, as she will now provide counsel to the party’s leadership on various strategic matters.

The letter stated that this move is part of the DPP’s efforts to strengthen its leadership structure as it prepares for future political engagements.

However, many section of the party’s supporters believe that Ganda has been removed from her position due to her speech during President Lazarus Chakwera’s visit to Nsanje in which she hailed the Malawi leader as a development centered President who is developing Malawi regardless of region.

Ganda was also quoted to have expressed her satisfaction of Chakwera’s leadership, saying “we will be having elections next year and we will judge you based on what you have done. So far, we are satisfied”.

Based on her position, her remarks caused mayhem in the main opposition party, forcing Mutharika to remove her from the Director of Elections position.