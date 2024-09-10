Malawi national football team, the Flames take on Burkina Faso in Group L second match in the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at neutral venue Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali on Tuesday night.

The Flames will be looking to quickly bounce back from the 3-2 loss at home against Burundi at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams are aiming for their first victory in the qualifiers after dropping points in their respective opening matches.

The Stallions held Senegal to a 1-1 draw in Dakar, Senegal in their opening match on Friday.

The Flames will be looking for their first-ever victory against Burkina Faso in all competitions since 2000.

Malawi and Burkina Faso have met six times since 2000, but the Stallions have won four matches, with two matches ending in draws.

In 2000, the two teams shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw before the Stallions beat the Flames 4-2 in 2001.

The two sides were also in the same group during the 2021 Afcon qualifiers but the Flames lost 3-1 away before the two teams played out to a goalless draw at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

They were also in the same group during the 2009 Fifa World Cup qualifiers but the Flames lost by 1-0 margins home and away.

On the other hand, while Burkina Faso has a good record against the Flames, they will be looking to return to winning ways as they remain winless in nine matches in all competitions.

The Stallions are ranked 67th in the world. Malawi arrived in Bamako, Mali on Saturday. Flames coach Patrick Mabedi said the boys were determined to get the first win in the qualifiers.

’’We are facing a very good team. Burkina Faso has very good players and they have very fast attackers. We just need to make sure we are disciplined and also utilise our chances. Any team is beatable,’’ said Mabedi.

Mabedi said the players are ready to put the smiles back on the faces of Malawians.

’’The best way of defending is attacking, if we go and sit back, we will invite problems and make mistakes that can cost us. We need to go out there and attack the team. And be disciplined when we lose the ball to manage both transitions attacking and defending,’’ said Mabedi.

Meanwhile, Senegal moved top of Group L after beating Burundi 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium. Ismaila Sarr scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute as Senegal registered their first win in the 2025 Afcon qualifiers.

Burundi is second with three points while Burkina Faso is third with one point. The Flames anchor Group L without a point.

Source: FAM