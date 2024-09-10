Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, Sameer Suleman Sameer Suleman, has condemned President Lazarus Chakwera for visiting cattle farms in Traditional Authority Ngabu, Chikwawa, while some people in other districts are eating Chitedze for survival due to the hunger situation that has hit most parts of the country.

Speaking to Malawi24 today at Parliament, Suleman said it is very inappropriate and very unfair to Malawians for the President to prioritize such visits while people in districts like Machinga face severe hunger, where some are people eating Chitedze.

“My concern is that the President tells us that he is a servant leader and I was expecting after the noise that was made in Parliament last week regarding the hunger situation, I thought the first thing he would have done was to go and visit our brothers in Machinga and Mangochi where there is no food, take some maize for them and make sure they are comforted and that government is thinking about them.

“But what we are seeing is the President, who just arrived from his very extravagant trips to China, is now visiting cows in Chikwawa while our brothers in Machinga and Mangochi are eating Chitedze. What kind of leader do we have? This is not not on,” said Suleman.

According to Suleman, Malawi has a President who is not a leader because if he were a leader, he would have cared about people rather than wasting his time visiting cows when his citizens are struggling with hunger.

“When your people are suffering with no food and you are busy visiting cows, I think that is very unfair for Malawians,” he added.

Suleman has urged the government to prioritize addressing the hunger crisis in Machinga and other affected districts.

Responding to this, Leader of the House in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said Suleman is just politicizing the issue, because every district in the country requires visits, just as the President is doing in the Lower Shire districts.