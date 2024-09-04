Malawi national team coach, Patrick Mabedi, has expressed frustration over the scheduling conflict between club and country games, just days before the Flames’ crucial international matches in the Africa cup of nations qualifiers.

With the team set to host Burundi at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Thursday and face Burkina Faso in Mali five days later, Mabedi lamented the fact that players are still engaged in club games mere days before international duty.

Mabedi highlighted the issue of Brighton, a player who was injured in a club game just days before the international break, resulting in his withdrawal from the squad.

“We have been talking about this thing for the past months, years. I think it is very important we need to adjust with the authority. As we get closer to national team activity, some games are being played 2 or 3 days before national team activity. It’s always a problem,” he said.

The coach emphasized the need for adjustments to the calendar to ensure adequate preparation time for the national team.

Despite the challenges, the squad has been bolstered by the return of senior players Gomezyani Chirwa and Yamikani Chester, while Creck Sporting Club goalkeeper, Charles Chisale has replaced the injured Brighton Munthali.

Flames Captain, John Banda, has called on fans to come out in large numbers to support the team in their upcoming matches.

The team’s first full squad session was deemed insufficient by Mabedi, who stressed the need for more preparation time to ensure success on the international stage.