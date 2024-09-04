In a historic milestone for Malawian football, Tabitha Chawinga, the 28-year-old Scorchers captain, has been nominated for the esteemed Ballon d’Or award.

This achievement marks a first for a Malawian player, solidifying Chawinga’s status as a trailblazer in the sport.

The Ballon d’Or, presented annually by the French magazine France Football, honours the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season. This year’s gala is scheduled for October 28, 2024, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

The Lyon forward who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, is among 30 talented nominees vying for the coveted award. She shares this distinction with Barbra Banda from Zambia, making them the only African representatives on the list.

This recognition is a testament to Chawinga’s hard work, dedication, and exceptional skill on the field.

As she continues to inspire fans and pave the way for future generations of Malawian footballers, we wish her the best of luck in the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony.