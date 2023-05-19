Several players miss out as Patrick Mabedi names Flames provisional squad

Flames interim head coach Patrick Mabedi has named a local 30-man provisional squad for the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia next month.
Mabedi has given first time call ups to several players, including Bangwe All Stars’ Robert Saizi, Mighty Tigers goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, Blue Eagles duo of Mark Lameck and Jacob Robert, Civil Service’ duo of Timothy Silwimba and Lloyd Alone, Silver Strikers’ Chikondi Kamanga and Patrick Macheso, Red Lions’ Alfred Sapanga and Dedza Dynamos red hot striker Clement Nyondo.
However, several players who formed part of Marian Mario Marinica’s squad have been dropped.
Micium Mhone, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani, Charles Thom, Stain Davie, Patrick Mwaungulu, Chiukepo Msowoya and Schumaker Kuwali are missing on the list.
Meanwhile, the head coach has named Blue Eagles’ coach Eliya Kananji and Flames Under-17 coach Deklerk Msakakuona as his assistants whilst Peter Mgangira has been roped in as the fitness trainer.
Mabedi has maintained Victor Mphande as goalkeepers trainer, with James Sangala and Steve Madeira as his Technical Support Manager and Assistant Technical Support Manager, respectively.
Chancy Gondwe has also been added to the list as a chaplain while Lawrence Waya is the team analyst.
Dexter Killi is the physiotherapist, with Aubrey Nankhuni coming in as Technical Advisor.
The team will start camping on Monday, 22 May, 2023, at Mpira Village.
Below is the full list:
Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali
William Thole
Innocent Nyasulu
Clever Mkungula
Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
Mark Lameck
Mark Fodya
Timothy Silwimba
Jacob Robert
Nickson Mwase
Lawrence Chaziya
Kelvin Banda
Blessings Mpokera
Paul Ndhlovu
Midfielders
Chikumbutso Salima
Misheck Botomani
Alick Lungu
Robert Gomez
Lanjesi Nkhoma
Frank Willard
Lloyd Aaron
Chawanangwa Gumbo
Chimwemwe Idana
Chikondi Kamanga
Patrick Macheso
Strikers
Christopher Kumwembe
Gaddie Chirwa
Mphatso Kamanga
Alfred Sapanga
Clement Nyondo
The Flames will play this match in Mozambique before facing Guinea days later.
Foreign based players are expected to join camping a week before the encounter. Malawi is anchoring Group D with three points from four matches, and their chances of making it to Ivory Coast are very minimal.
