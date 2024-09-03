Leader of Opposition in Parliament, George Chaponda, says the rejection of Lonnie Chijere Phiri as Commissioner was driven by political motives.

Chiponda said this yesterday in Parliament after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South, Ulemu Chilapondwa, asked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to replace the nominated commissioner after she was rejected by the house.

Chilapondwa said the delay in appointing a new commissioner could affect the commission’s upcoming activities.

Lonnie Chijere Phiri

Responding to the concerns raised by Chilapondwa in parliament, Chaponda said certain members of parliament from the government side are pressuring DPP to replace the nominated commissioner and from the look of things, Chijere was rejected because of politics, not on merit.

Chaponda added that, as DPP, they stood firm behind their choice and were confident in her exceptional qualifications and integrity.

“We will not be swayed by suggestions from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The DPP remains committed to fairness and respect. If necessary, we will propose an alternative nominee. Until then, the government must take full responsibility for any actions against our trusted nominee,” said Chaponda.

Chaponda has assured the house that the party will announce a new candidate soon, saying the party has the authority to decide on its commissioner for the commission.

During the meeting, some government members suggested Victor Musowa, the lawmaker from Mulanje Bale, as a potential commissioner.

Last week On 26 August, Government MPs rejected the motion to confirm Democratic Progressive Party – DPP Member of Parliament Lonnie Chijere Phiri to be appointed to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Chijere was supposed to replace Mulanje South West Member of Parliament, Dr George Chaponda who is now Leader of Opposition.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is a corporate body responsible for managing the Parliamentary Service.