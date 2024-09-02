Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Training Authority (TEVETA) held a five-day Auto Card training for 48 instructors from various technical and vocational training colleges in the southern region.

TEVETA Director of Training Programmes, Modesto Sylvester Gomani said there is a need for mindset change if Malawi is to progress economically in line with Malawi Vision 2063 agenda

He made the remarks at Liwonde Sun Hotel at the close of the Auto Card training session and said the training was ideal and relevant to the instructors, considering that some of them were new in their respective colleges.

Gomani therefore thanked Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) for facilitating the Auto Card training saying the knowledge acquired during the five days of training will be of great value to technical and vocational colleges

He, therefore, called on the newly trained instructors to make use of the newly acquired knowledge for the benefit of students in their respective colleges who are expected to be creative and innovative once they go into job industries.

“Technical education is vital for any economy. In hospitals, offices, manufacturing industries and homes, people use equipment that is technically made, and this is why Malawi needs to embrace technical education,” Gomani added.

A representative of instructors, Precious Jana from Aida Chilembwe Technical College in Chiradzulu, said the training was ideal for the instructors, saying they acquired a lot of computer knowledge necessary for technical and vocational education in the colleges.

Jana, therefore, thanked TEVETA for providing the training and called for more training opportunities to catch up with the advanced technological computer era as the country aspires for high industrialisation per Malawi Vision 2063 agenda.

Instructors that attended the Auto Card training at Liwonde were drawn from Nasawa Technical College, Andiamo Technical and Vocational College, Khwisa Community Technical College, Mangochi Community Technical College, Sakata Community Technical College, TEEM, Aida Chilembwe Vocational College, Mitengo Technical College, Namitembo, Maoni Technical College and Thondwe Village Polytechnic.