In a passionate speech delivered at Masintha Ground on Sunday, September 1, Newton Kambala emphasized the crucial role of the people in the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and outlined the party’s vision for the future.

His address highlighted both the challenges facing Malawi and the UTM’s commitment to addressing these issues.

Kambala declared that UTM could not fulfil its mission without the support of the people gathered at the rally. “UTM will move together until we go into government in September,” he affirmed, underscoring the party’s determination to achieve political success and implement its agenda.

He also addressed pressing concerns, noting the rising cost of maize and the shortage of medicine in hospitals. These issues, he argued, reflect the failures of the current system and reinforce the need for UTM’s reform agenda.

“We are here because we are not status quo; we are not weak,” Kambala declared, positioning UTM as a dynamic force for change.

Kambala called on citizens to register for national identification cards, which are crucial for voting in the upcoming elections. He assured those facing difficulties with the registration process that he is ready to assist.

His commitment to supporting constituents extended to a broader call for vigilance against those who seek to undermine UTM’s efforts. Drawing a parallel with a local story about a man who prioritized wealth over family support, Kambala urged members to protect UTM from individuals who aim to destabilize the party.

Looking forward, Kambala outlined UTM’s vision for developing mega-farms and collaborating with business leaders to achieve economic growth.

He warned against misleading claims of affiliation with UTM and denounced efforts by other parties to distract voters with monetary incentives.

In summary, Newton Kambala’s address at Masintha Ground reinforced UTM’s dedication to addressing Malawi’s challenges and rallying support for its vision.

His message was clear: unity and engagement are essential for UTM to succeed and bring about meaningful change in the country.