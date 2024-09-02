University of Malawi (UNIMA) Vice Chancellor, Professor, Samson Sajidu reminded new graduates to get loans with the Higher Education Students Loan and Grants Board to pay back the loans.

Sajidu made the reminder during the graduation of 1,292 students at UNIMA’s Great Hall.

He said loan repayment will assist other students to study at the UNIMA and he expressed gratitude to those who graduated in various programmes for demonstrating commitment throughout their stay at UNIMA.despite challenges that affected the academic calendar such as the Covid-19 epidemic and Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged the graduates to demonstrate hard work spirit wherever they secure employment and further advised them to avoid corrupt practices in the workplace.

He said laxity and corruption at the workplace have the potential to tarnish the image of the UNIMA which is an educational institution with a higher reputation.

UNIMA Council Chairperson, Christopher Guta, also advised the graduates to play a role that should contribute to the socio-economic development of Malawi.

One of the graduates, Shira Goodwell who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, said she wants to contest in the 2025 parliamentary elections at Mude constituency in Lilongwe.

Shira, who is 24 years old, said her wish is to promote girls’ education after realising that girls in the Mude constituency marry early at the expense of child education

1,292 students graduated on Thursday and 508 graduates were females translating to 40 per cent of the graduants.

On Wednesday last week, UNIMA awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy to Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

The Mozambican President received the Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) at the Great Hall where President Chakwera who is the UNIMA Chancellor was in attendance.

On August 24, the University of Joachim Chissano in Maputo, Mozambique also awarded Chakwera with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in International Cooperation.