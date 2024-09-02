Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombezi, who is also the Minister responsible for water and sanitation, has been appointed as Malawi Congress Party’s second Deputy President.

The announcement was made yesterday by MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Speaking at the presser, Banda said MCP NEC has appointed the remaining positions that were not elected at the convention, including that of the second deputy president.

According to Chimwendo, the positions were appointed based on gender and region.

Speaking to Malawi24, Abida Sidik Mia said she is honoured and deeply humbled by the trust and confidence the appointing authority has placed in her.

She said the appointment as the 2nd Deputy President of MCP reasserts the party’s unwavering commitment to the principles of Inclusive leadership regardless of gender.

“As I step into this role, I continue to reaffirm my unwavering and unending loyalty and dedication to our President, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, and our party. Our collective mission remains clear: to work tirelessly and with unity of purpose in assisting our President to renew his Presidential mandate in the coming year,” said Mia.

Mia’s appointment has now seen the party having two female vice presidents, as the first Deputy President is Catherine Gotani Hara.

Some of the people who have been appointed include Uladi Mussa, who has been appointed as the second deputy director of the campaign. Ken Msonda has also made it into the MCP NEC as second deputy publicity secretary. Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has been appointed as deputy director of legal affairs. Mvalo.

Former MCP vice president Harry Mkandawire, former MCP strategist Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma as well as Emgineer Vitumbiko Mumba, have been appointed as ordinary members of the NEC.