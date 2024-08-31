The British Government has pledged its support for Malawi’s young female creatives, emphasizing the importance of women’s leadership in the creative sector.

During the SET IT Off event, hosted by the renowned Lake of Stars Festival at Luanar (Bunda) Campus, Acting British High Commissioner and Development Director, Olympia Werekop-Brobby, highlighted the importance of supporting women in the creative sector for countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She said there is a need to break down barriers and provide opportunities for female artists to thrive to meet the SDGs’ targets on gender equality.

The SET IT Off event, part of the Lake of Stars Festival, brought together young women from across Malawi for workshops, panel discussions, and live performances. The aim was to inspire, connect, and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in the creative industry.

“It’s unfortunate that women continue to be marginalized in many fields, including the creative sector,” Wereko-Brobby stated. “Events like SET IT OFF are crucial in creating opportunities for women to thrive and lead in this space.”

Local artists like Temwah, Daughters Banda, Hazel Mak, and DJ Bubblegum took the stage in panel discussions,showcasing their unique talents and inspiring the next generation of Malawian creatives.

The UK’s support for the festival aligns with its broader goal of fostering creative collaborations between Malawi and the UK. By highlighting the role of women in Malawi’s creative industry, the UK aims to contribute to the country’s economic development.

Deputy Director of Gender Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Fred Simwaka, encouraged the young female creatives to form groups and collaborate to increase their visibility and improve their prospects for funding opportunities.