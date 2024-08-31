Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Karonga Diocese has delivered a powerful message to the youth of Malawi, urging them to follow in the footsteps of the late Saulos Chilima by embracing courage and actively participating in politics.

In his recent address, Bishop Mtumbuka praised Chilima for his bravery and commitment to his principles, contrasting this with what he described as a current lack of courage among some young people. “Don’t be cowards. Join politics and make a difference,” the Bishop emphasized, encouraging the youth to overcome fear and take an active role in shaping their country’s future.

Chilima, who served as Vice President and was a prominent political figure, was known for his bold stance on various national issues. Bishop Mtumbuka’s call to action highlights a desire for the younger generation to step up with the same level of resolve and dedication.

The Bishop’s message underscores the importance of youth involvement in politics as a means to drive change and address societal challenges. By invoking his legacy, Bishop Mtumbuka seeks to inspire a new wave of leaders who are willing to confront difficult issues and work towards the betterment of their communities.

The call for increased youth engagement reflects a broader need for fresh perspectives and energetic leadership in Malawian politics. Bishop Mtumbuka’s remarks resonate as a reminder of the impact that courage and active participation can have in fostering a dynamic and responsive political environment.