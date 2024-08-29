Renowned political commentator George Phiri has urged Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to take drastic measures against Members of Parliament (MPs) who abscond from deliberations in the House.

Phiri’s call comes amidst concerns over the high rate of absenteeism among MPs since the opening of Parliament on Monday.

He argued that MPs are elected to represent their constituents and absenting themselves from deliberations undermines this responsibility.

“It’s unacceptable for MPs to be absent from the House, especially during critical deliberations,” Phiri said. “They were voted into office to represent the people, and their absence doesn’t portray a good image.”

Phiri emphasized that MPs must participate in parliamentary proceedings, saying that their absence can hinder the legislative process and impact the country’s governance.

“The Speaker must take stern action against absentee MPs to ensure that they take their responsibilities seriously,” Phiri added. “This includes imposing penalties such as fines or even suspension from Parliament.”

Phiri’s concerns are shared by many Malawians, who expect their elected representatives to be accountable and committed to their duties.

The high rate of absenteeism has raised questions about the dedication and commitment of some MPs to their roles.

In response to Phiri’s call, Speaker Gotani Hara assured that the matter would be addressed, stating that Parliament has rules and regulations in place to deal with absenteeism.

“We take the issue of absenteeism seriously, and we will ensure that MPs adhere to the rules,” Gotani Hara said. “We will also engage with the whips of various political parties to ensure that their members are present during deliberations.”

As Parliament continues its session, the issue of absenteeism is expected to remain a top priority.

Malawians will be watching closely to see how the Speaker and Parliament address this concern.

By Twink Jones Gadama