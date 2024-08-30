The Balaka District Council says it is poised to increase local revenue collection through town rates following plans to conduct a property records validation exercise in the district.

The council has disclosed that it has been grappling with numerous challenges in updating property records, leading to significant losses in local revenue collection and inefficiencies in service delivery.

Balaka District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa noted that the last Quinnquennial Validation Roll (QVR) was conducted in 2006, and since then, the district has seen a boom in construction. “The district has undergone significant growth, but our records have not reflected this. This QVR exercise will help us update our records and ensure that all properties are accounted for,” he said.

The council aims to register approximately 12,000 properties in Balaka Township and Mangochi Turn-off. The exercise, set to begin in September, will involve a comprehensive registration process, including site visits and data collection.

Harawa expressed optimism about the exercise, highlighting its potential to transform the district’s revenue collection and service delivery.

“We are committed to ensuring that our records are up-to-date and accurate. This will enable us to provide better services to our residents and support the growth and development of our district.”

He added: “We aim to improve on several areas, for instance, on waste collection and provision of most of the necessary services to the public on top of ensuring that we are also promoting orderliness in terms of infrastructure development in the district.”

Meanwhile, the council’s estates manager, Trevour Dambe, has asked for cooperation among the residents, emphasizing the impact of the exercise on the development of the district.

The council has targeted all infrastructure assets that can be leased or rented out to generate revenue.