Malawi is hosting the 45 LDCs strategy and Ministerial meeting this week in Lilongwe at BICC. The meeting kicked off yesterday, and the Secretary for Natural Resources and Climate Change, Yusuf Nkungula, opened the meeting.

The meeting follows the leadership transition from Senegal, which places Malawi at the forefront of global climate negotiations for the LDC bloc until December 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Nkungula said one of the key objectives of the gathering is to solidify strategies that can drive substantial outcomes at COP29.

“The presence of these 45 nations in Malawi, just three months before the next UN Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, underscores our unity in addressing climate change and our collective determination to advocate for fair climate negotiation outcomes that can transform livelihoods and build social and economic resilience,” he explained.

He added that the meeting is crucial in setting a unified agenda, strengthening negotiating positions and priorities, and advancing towards a resilient and sustainable global climate framework.

In his remarks Chairperson of the LDC Group on Climate Change, Evans Njewa, underscored the strategic goals of the meeting, focusing on the establishment of a permanent LDC Secretariat.

“We are working towards establishing a permanent Secretariat for the LDCs, ensuring continuity and stronger representation,” said Njewa.

The strategy meeting, running from the 26th to the 27th of August, brings together climate negotiators and experts from the 45 LDCs.

The meeting is held under the theme ” Uniting for 1.5 degrees Celsius-Aligned Climate Action and Resilient Futures,” highlighting a collective focus on critical climate change discussions.

Among other things, the meeting will address critical technical topics, including:- The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on Climate Finance and the remaining rules on Article 6 related to carbon trading under the Paris Emphasising the need for high-quality and high-integrity carbon markets.

Financing mechanisms to address loss and damage call for the swift operationalization of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage to ensure resources are easily accessible for our vulnerable nations.