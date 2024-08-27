President Lazarus Chakwera has assented to 12 bills; the Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, made the announcement yesterday in Parliament.

According to Hara, president Chakwera has assented to 11 bills which were passed by the House during the last Meeting of Parliament.

The Bills are as follows:

Bill No. 28 of 2023: Saudi Fund for Development (Construction and Rehabilitation of Mangochi-Makanjira Road Project) Loan (Authorization and Ratification), passed on 12th March 2024. Bill No. 1 of 2024: Legal Education and Legal Practitioners (Amendment), passed on 5th April 2024; Bill No. 2 of 2024: International Development Association (Regional Climate Resilient Program for Eastern and Southern Africa 2 Project) (Authorization), passed on 12th March 2024; Bill No. 3 of 2024, Taxation (Amendment), passed on 27th March 2024; Bill No. 4 of 2024: Customs and Excise (Amendment), passed on 27th March 2024;

Bill No. 5 of 2024: Value Added Tax (Amendment), passed on 27th March 2024; Bill No. 6 of 2024: NBS Bank PLC and National Bank of Malawi PLC (Lake Malawi Water Supply Project) Loan (authorisation), passed on 5th April 2024; Bill No. 7 of 2024 Appropriation, passed on 27th March 2024;

Bill No. 8 of 2024: Electricity (Amendment), passed on 5th April 2024; Bill No. 9 of 2024: Competition and Fair Trading, passed on 5th April 2024; Bill No. 10 of 2024: Older Persons, passed on 5th April 2024; Bill No. 11 of 2024: Supplementary Appropriation (2023/2024), passed on 2nd April 2024.

The Speaker also announced that under Section 74 of the Constitution, the President had withheld assent to Private Members Bill No.1 of 2024: Cannabis Regulation (Amendment), passed on 28th March 2024, because the Bill requires consultations with some key stakeholders.

She further announced that the assented Bills were published in the Gazette, effectively making them laws of this country.