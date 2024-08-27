The Malawi Prisons Service (MPS) has appointed Assistant Superintendent Steve Charles Meke as a new Public Relations Officer for the Department effective 6th August 2024,

According to a statement released yesterday, Meke has replaced Chimwemwe Mike Shaba, who has been deployed to work as an Officer-In-Charge for Dedza Prison.

“In light of this change, all media-related issues should be channelled to A/Supt. Meke as a point of contact on the following phone numbers; 0999 037 157/ 0888 369 640, or email him at [email protected],” reads part of the statement.