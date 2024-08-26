All is set for the much-anticipated Illusionz Beach Festival, which will happen this weekend from 31st August to 1 September 2024 in Mangochi district at Kingfisher Inn.

Speaking to Malawi24 online, Illussionz Marketing executive Nathan Mwale said preparations are going very well and everything is almost done.

He added the festival is going to be one of the best and people should come in large numbers to have fun.

“People should expect fireworks, they should expect a very nice event, and they will have so much fun. We hope Malawi receive this festival in good hands. We are well prepared and we want to see everybody at the festival,” said Mwale.

According to Mwale, four international artists from South Africa have confirmed to perform at the festival.

“On the international artists, we have got Scorpion Kings, that’s DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, we have Eemoh, we also have DJ Tira. On local artists, we have Zeze Kingston, Kell Kay, Black Missionaries, Zembani Banda, Eli Njuchi, and so many other local artists,” he explained.

Alinane Njolomole, who is also a marketing executive at Illussionz, said they have lined up interesting activities at the festival to make sure the festival is amazing.

“People should expect a lot happening at the event, and being our first festival, we have done a lot of preparations, and we are going to have two stages at the festival. We have so many things going on at the festival; we will have a pool party on Saturday, and we will have a cruise ship on Saturday morning until about 4. We will have a lot of exciting activities, the reason is to promote tourism,” said Njolomole.

On security, Njolomole said they will have more than 200 security personnel at the festival.

“In terms of security, we will have more than 200 security personnel, and I can assure the people coming to the show that they will be safe,” he explained.

Other artists expected to perform at the festival include DJ Shoira, Temwa, Gwamba, Tuno, Praise Umali, KOTN, DJ Nathan Tunes, Anthony Makondetsa, Skeffa Chimoto, Don Tarz, Sam Smacks and Saint.