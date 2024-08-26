In a bid to enhance customer experience and promote financial inclusion, Old Mutual Malawi Limited has launched innovative digital platforms that enable customers to access financial services remotely.

The company’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive, Patience Chatsika, highlighted the significance of these platforms in enhancing customer experience and increasing access to Old Mutual’s services.

The digital platforms, which became operational in September 2023, include a WhatsApp chatbot and USSD code (*329#) accessible via any mobile phone. Customers can now initiate applications for various Old Mutual products and request callbacks for general inquiries using these platforms.

Chatsika emphasized the benefits of these platforms, stating, “Our digital platforms are revolutionizing how customers interact with us, eliminating barriers, and simplifying financial transactions. Customers can now control their savings, insurance, and investment needs anywhere, anytime, using their mobile phones.”

Currently, customers can initiate applications for products like the Mthunzi Funeral Plan, Tsogolo Savings Plan, and Unit Trust, among others. Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited offers a range of services, including life assurance, asset management, unit trusts, property management, pension services, and funeral services.

With over 69 years of operation in Malawi, Old Mutual remains dedicated to digital transformation and enhancing customer experience. The introduction of these digital platforms demonstrates the company’s commitment to financial inclusion and customer convenience.