The Malawi Police Service has arrested Kenneth Feston, a student at Mzuzu University, for creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira and using it to swindle millions of Kwacha from unsuspecting Malawians.

According to Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya, Public Relations Officer for the Service, Feston was arrested on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, at Mzuzu University Campus after Mpinganjira complained that someone was fraudulently using her name on Facebook.

Feston, an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) student, allegedly created the fake account and used it to lure victims into sending him money by promising them hefty returns through a fake investment scheme called the Fidelity Savings Project.

The investigation revealed that Feston was using phone number 0991203482 to receive upfront payments from victims. He also allegedly ran various fake trophies, promising participants lucrative returns, but would cut off communication once he received the money.

Feston has been charged with three counts: Theft by trick, Spamming, and Obtaining money by false pretences. He hails from Mwankhumwa Village, Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo District.

The arrest serves as a warning to individuals engaging in online fraudulent activities, and the police urge the public to be vigilant when dealing with online investment schemes.