In 2020, Namadingo asserted that he was not solely a gospel artist, despite having gained widespread recognition through numerous gospel songs like “Mtendere” and “Msati Mseke.”

In 2022, after leaving Major One Records (owned by Prophet Bushiri), Onesimus began releasing secular music. A week ago, gospel singer Peter Sambo, the “Tachilowa chaka china” hitmaker, also announced his exit from the gospel music genre, prompting the question: “What is wrong with gospel music in Malawi?”

In light of these recent developments, industry experts have offered their insights into the state of gospel music in Malawi. According to Jai Banda, the former Director of Entertainers Promotions, the artists’ decision to exit the gospel music genre may be driven by financial considerations.

Onesimus

“Perhaps they switch because they are not getting much money from gospel music, so they think their prospects might improve if they venture into secular music,” said Banda, who has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

Expanding on this point, Banda observed that gospel music events, which used to attract sizable audiences in the past, are no longer as active as they once were.

“In those days, we organized gospel events that attracted sizable audiences at locations like Robins Park, the Blantyre Cultural Centre (which was previously known as the French Cultural Centre), and Comesa Hall,” he added.

However, not everyone shares Banda’s perspective. Veteran music producer Elvis Ching’oma, sees the current situation as a spiritual battle, with the artists being influenced by an ‘evil mentality’ to abandon gospel music.

“One cannot distance themselves from God’s guidance and begin embracing secular pursuits. The artists who are abandoning gospel music to join the mainstream industry are being influenced by an evil mentality. But the time is approaching when gospel music will regain its preeminence,” he explained.

In an effort to better understand the perspectives of local gospel artists on this issue, we reached out to several prominent acts, including Shammah Vocalz, Evance Meleka, and Miracle Chinga. Unfortunately, these attempts proved unsuccessful.

Delving deeper into the matter, Prophet Sanders of the Temple of God in Lilongwe said artists depart from the church due to the institution’s inability to offer them proper physical support and resources.

“Churches should be devoted to facilitating both spiritual and physical aid. When we invite these artists to come and perform for us, it should not be just a ‘thank you’ without any single coin,” he appealed for collective backing.