World Vision Malawi has underscored the significance of the Youth Parliament as a crucial platform for addressing the challenges faced by young people.

Hendrix Kalanje, Programmes Manager for Karonga and Chitipa districts, made this statement during the inaugural Mlare-Lupembe Children’s Parliament held in Karonga District on Friday.

Kalanje described the Children’s Parliament as an essential venue for children to articulate their difficulties, enabling duty-bearers to respond effectively.

“Our vision at World Vision is for every child to experience life in its fullness. The Youth Parliament is one of our key interventions aimed at addressing obstacles to this vision,” Kalanje said.

He further said that plans are underway to expand the initiative with the introduction of a district-wide Youth Parliament. The new platform will allow children from various areas in the district to present and discuss their specific challenges.

Ikupa Mwenifumbo, Speaker of the Children’s Parliament, identified several issues affecting children, including a lack of teaching and learning materials, inadequate access to potable water, and a shortage of teacher housing.

In response to these concerns, King Mvula, Vice Chairperson of the Karonga District Council, assured that the government is taking action. He highlighted the near completion of the Karonga Town Water Project as a significant step towards improving water access in the district.

By Wakisa Myamba