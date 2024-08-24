After announcing the cancellation of the annual Sand Music Festival, Impakt Events Management have announced a Lucius Banda Tribute Concert.

According to a statement released from the entertainment company, the concert to honour the legendary musician will take place on September 28 in Lilongwe at a venue to be announced later.

“This special event is a heartfelt tribute to the life and legacy of a man who not only led us but inspired a nation through his music and dedication,” reads the statement in part.

The Management says they will soon unveil artists who will perform at the tribute concert.

“We will announce the venue and performers for the Lucius Banda Tribute Concert soon and ask for your continued support as we prepare to honour the memory of this Malawian icon. Thank you for standing with us during this time. We look forward to commemorating Sir Lucius Banda with you,” reads part of the statement.

Lucius Banda died on 30 June 2024 at a hospital in South Africa while receiving treatment for a kidney problem.