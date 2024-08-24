The Principal Resident Magistrate court in Blantyre has, on August 23, 2024, convicted and sentenced a 26-year-old man, Sangulukani Nyirenda, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for having sexual intercourse with an 8-year-old girl with speech impairment and aftermath of illness.

Public Relations Officer for Soche Police Station, Sergeant Aaron Chilala, has confirmed the conviction of 26-year-old man, Sangulukani Nyirenda.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that during court proceedings, State Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Martin Thulu told the court that Nyirenda who happens to be a landlord for the victim’s family, committed the offence on the eve of July 30, 2023, as he coaxed the minor on a pretence to take her to a grocery to buy her sweets but rather he took her to his house and forced himself on her while threatening to kill her if she shout.

He further told the court that the mother of the victim was surprised to note that the victim, who was left on the veranda playing with her friends, was not seen, which prompted her to start searching for her, and in the process, it was established that the victim was picked by the convict.

Upon her return a few minutes later, the mother tried to quiz the victim and later undressed her only to find white substances around the victim’s private parts which moved her to report the matter to the Kamba Police Unit and were later referred to Queens Elizabeth Hospital for examination and treatment where penetration was confirmed leading to the convicts arrest.

In his court appearance, Nyirenda pleaded guilty to charges levelled against him and prayed for the court to tamper justice with mercy, citing that he’s a first offender and showed remorse for his deeds.

However, State prosecutor Sub-Inspector Thulu moved the court to impose a stiffer punishment on the offender considering the age of the victim and the traumatic experience that the act has created.

He also added that the convict, in his capacity as a landlord to the victim’s family, was supposed to safeguard the victim at all costs, considering her condition, but he rather took it as an advantage to exploit her.

In his judgement, Principal Resident Magistrate, Lawrence Mchilima concurred with state submissions and pointed out that the convict is old enough to be aware that the act he committed is abominable. He then went on to sentence Sangulukani Nyirenda to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Nyirenda hails from Chikunguweya village Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.