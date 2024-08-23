The National Registration Bureau (NRB) says they have documented 12.3 million individuals aged 16 and above through mass registration exercise.

NRB disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the presser, the Principal Secretary for the National Registration Bureau (NRB), Mphatso Sambo, said the bureau has conducted mass registration from 2016 to 2024, and they have registered 12.3 million individuals aged 16 and above.

Sambo added that some individuals are yet to be registered due to various challenges.

He continued to say that the bureau is undertaking a Mop Up Exercise to finalise the registration process, showcasing commendable performance throughout these exercises.

According to Sambo the current projections from the National Statistics Office and NRB indicate a significantly high population in terms of registration in Lilongwe, with Likoma below the list.

Sambo also noted that Malawi had attained the highest global ranking among nations undertaking registration, boasting a registration rate of 75 per cent.

Chief Registration Registration responsible for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, Rhoderic Langwe, hinted that 3.5 million children have been registered since the inception of the exercise.

“Despite these efforts, a substantial gap remains due to unregistered individuals,” Langwe said.

Langwe said NRB is committed to making sure that every Malawian is registered.

According to Langwe through the issuance of birth and death certificates, the government can enrich its database by recording causes of death, aiding in identifying prevalent diseases, and enhancing service delivery while supporting research initiatives.