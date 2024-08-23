Mary Chilima, widow of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, has extended her heartfelt thanks to all Malawians for their unwavering support during her difficult time.

On June 10, 2024, tragedy struck when a plane carrying Chilima and eight others crashed, claiming their lives. The nation came together to mourn the loss of the beloved Vice President, who was laid to rest on June 17, 2024, in Ntcheu.

In a Facebook post, Mary expressed her deepest gratitude for the prayers, love, and encouragement she has received from the nation.

She wrote, “On behalf of SKC, I would like to thank all Malawians for everything you have done for us. Your prayers, your love, and your encouragement is what I am counting on. God bless you all. Special thanks to Raiply and MUST, for everything you did for us.”

Mary’s message is a testament to the resilience and solidarity of the Malawian people, who have come together to offer comfort and support to the Chilima family in their time of need.