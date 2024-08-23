The Teacher’s Union of Malawi (TUM) has thrown its support behind the striking teachers marking the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exam, who are demanding an allowance increase from K110 to K115 per paper.

The strike, which has already forced the closure of the St Mary’s School exam center in Zomba, aims to pressure the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) to raise the examiners’ allowances.

Charles Kumchenga, Executive Director of the Teacher’s Union of Malawi, told local media that the current allowance is insufficient due to the rising cost of living. Expressing his support for the striking teachers.

Kumchenga stated, “Even though we have learned about the strike through social media, we, as the teachers’ representative organization, are cooperating with the striking teachers.”

Kumchenga also criticized Ministry of Education officials for their apparent disinterest in teachers’ welfare, contrasting it with increased allowances for officials in other government departments.

Meanwhile, MANEB has suspended the exam marking exercise, leaving the fate of the MSCE exam uncertain.