Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, has announced two suspected cases of MPox in Malawi. She announced this in Blantyre today.

According to Chiponda, the cases involve a 31-year-old man isolated at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and a 17-year-old boy being managed at home. Both are in Blantyre with no history of international travel.

Hospital Director at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital says the results for the first patient will be released today.

The Ministry has urged Malawians not to panic, but to follow health guidelines such as personal and public hygiene.

Yesterday through a statement Secretary for Health Dr Samson Mndolo said cases of pox have been reported in the country and as a Ministry, they are on high alert and vigilantly conducting surveillance to prevent the disease.

He added that pox is now a global threat and Malawi is at great risk.

Mpox disease is a viral infection caused by the Mpox virus. The disease is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Mpox presents with fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes. Various animal species have been identified as susceptible to the pox virus.

Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals, contact with exposed persons and travel to affected areas are possible risk factors for acquiring the infection.