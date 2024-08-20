Renowned political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche says the collapse of the Tonse Alliance has created a trust deficit that will jeopardize the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) efforts to form new alliances ahead of next year’s elections.

Mkhutche’s comments come after DPP President Peter Mutharika on Sunday at the party’s elective convention in Blantyre hinted at a potential coalition with the United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Mutharika said, “Mwayesedwa pauses, mwapezeka kuti mwalephera, ndiye ufumu wanu udzagawidwa Makati pa DPP, UDF, UTM, and AFORD,” referring to the Biblical stance on Daniel 5:25, which signalled an end to a leadership.

However, Mkhutche believes it will be laborious for the blue camp to build trust with new partners, saying the fallout of the Tonse Alliance has created a toxic legacy of mistrust among political parties in Malawi.

He said, “We are to define an electoral alliance, especially after winning power. We have had a terrible experience with the Tonse Alliance and the excitement is no longer there about alliances. There is no trust among parties and this will hugely affect the negotiations.”

Mkhutche further noted that an alliance between DPP, UDF, and AFORD is feasible; however, UTM supporters may resist joining forces due to concerns about losing their party’s independence by being reduced to an alliance pawn.

The analyst concluded that the current approach to alliances, which focuses solely on winning elections rather than governing the country, needs to change. He observed that parties are often unwilling to compromise, prioritizing their interests over the greater good.