District Commissioner for Dowa Stallichi Mwambiwa, has assured World Vision Malawi that the interventions it has been implementing in the district are not going, it is with the communities they have been working with for 18 years.

Mwambiwa said the Dowa District Council has been working hand in hand with World Vision Malawi to see to it that its interventions are being implemented in the interest of all expressing hope that this will continue for the sustainability of the project in the district.

Speaking at the closure of the Lipiri Area Development Program at a function held at Lipiri in the district, Mwambiwa said World Vision has proved to the Dowa communities and the council that it is a friend in need saying this was also evidenced by visitors who came from abroad to witness the function.

“World Vision is winding up its activities in the Lipiri Area Development Program, we have learnt quite a lot, and we are very happy that its interventions are not going out, it is in the people,” said Mwambiwa.

World Vision Malawi’s Director of Operation Charles Chimombo, said his organization has been at Lipiri Area Development for 18 years saying their approach is to go and run programs from 12 to 15 years but this has gone to 18 years.

Chimombo said for the last 18 years, World Vision Malawi has achieved most of the objectives from the thematic areas of Agriculture, Health and Nutrition, WASH, Child Protection, Gender and Governance saying time has now come to wind up its activities in the area.

“The project has seen the reduction of illiteracy levels in the area, increasing numbers of children enrolled in schools, access to safe and potable water and empowering the community self-reliancenceeo that they can support their children, among others,” he said.

He expressed hope that the achievements registered in the area will continue banking hopes in the council to continue supervising and monitoring the interventions and the different committees trained on their roles and responsibilities.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Dowa West constituency Dr. Ephraim Abel Kayembe, expressed his appreciation for the interventions of World Vision Malawi in the area saying the communities have learnt quite a lot.

Dr. Kayembe said World Vision Malawi has constructed girls’ hostels, and school blocks and built the the capacity of local communities to take up any initiative on their own without massive support from the government saying the organization has done a commendable job.

He requested World Vision Malawi to go to adjacent areas for the impact of the sustainability measures of the project to be seen in Lipiri and surrounding areas under Senior Chief Kayembe and Dzoole in the district.