Lilongwe-based youth Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in collaboration with Lilongwe District Council Youth Office have organized an International Youth Day to be held on August 24, 2024, at Chilimampunga Ground in Ntandire, Lilongwe.

The event is an annual celebration that brings attention to youth issues and celebrates the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

In an interview with Malawi24, the event’s publicity and marketing personnel, Bridget Chaponda, said the guests of honour for this year’s event are the Mayor of Lilongwe City, Esther Sagawa, and the District Commissioner, Lawford Palani.

She said the event promises to be an exciting one, with activities such as innovation awards, music, drama, dance, and a big walk.

According to Chaponda, over 58 youth organizations and several international organizations will attend the event, making it a significant gathering of young people from different backgrounds and sectors.

“On behalf of the Lilongwe City Council Youth Office and all the youth organizations that have come together to host this event, we extend an invitation to local and international organizations to join us by partnering with us or providing moral, material, and financial support.

“We want to make this 2024 International Youth Day event, a memorable one in the history of Lilongwe City Council Youth Office, and your support would be valuable.

“We also invite all youth around Lilongwe to participate and experience this memorable day. If you are from a nearby district and have means of transport, you are also welcome to join us.

“For more information, please email [email protected].

“Let us come together to celebrate the potential of youth and make a positive impact on our community,” she said.