The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has officially announced the results for the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE). This year’s results reveal a pass rate of 86.16%, a significant achievement compared to past years.

Out of the 252,668 candidates who wrote the exams, 217,708 have successfully passed, underscoring a marked improvement in student performance.

This increase in pass rates reflects the ongoing efforts to improve educational standards and the effectiveness of various educational reforms implemented across the country.

The notable rise in pass rates is a positive sign of progress within Malawi’s education system, highlighting the dedication of students, teachers, and education administrators.

The improved results are expected to contribute to higher educational aspirations and opportunities for students as they advance to the next stage of their academic journeys.

MANEB’s announcement is a testament to its continuous commitment to enhancing educational outcomes and addressing challenges within the sector.