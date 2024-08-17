In a recent exclusive interview with Zodiak, Patricia Kaliati, Secretary General of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), expressed strong admiration for the leadership of the late Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika and his brother, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Kaliati’s remarks highlight the significant contributions both leaders made during their tenures.

Kaliati conveyed her belief that both Bingu Wa Mutharika and Arthur Peter Mutharika performed exceptionally well in their respective roles as presidents of Malawi.

She emphasized that their leadership was marked by substantial development efforts that had a lasting impact on the country. According to Kaliati, the Mutharika brothers played a crucial role in advancing Malawi’s infrastructure, education, and economic sectors.

Former President Peter Mutharika

During their terms, the Mutharika brothers oversaw numerous development projects across Malawi. Kaliati underscored that their administration led to significant progress in various areas, benefiting many Malawians.

The initiatives implemented under their leadership contributed to improvements in infrastructure and public services, shaping the country’s development trajectory.

In conclusion, Patricia Kaliati’s reflections on the Mutharika brothers’ presidencies offer a perspective on their leadership legacy. Her comments highlight the impact of their contributions to Malawi’s development and the enduring recognition of their achievements.

As Malawi continues to build on its past progress, the legacy of leaders like Bingu Wa Mutharika and Arthur Peter Mutharika remains a notable chapter in the nation’s history.