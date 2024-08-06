Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), through the Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery, has received a newly refurbished Mafupa Theatre from AOA and its partners.

The alliance, and its partners, invested MK216 million (125 000 $) in a three-month project that has renovated the theatre that deals with musculoskeletal pains in patients.

In his remarks, the Managing Director for AOA, Dr. Claude Martin said his organisation thought it wise to renovate the theatre as one way of helping to ease the burden that the department was facing.

“AOA Foundation has been involved in Malawi in one form or another in the education of Fracture care since early 2010 and in 2015, we put together each assessment to see how we can improve the care of the injury to this country. Throughout five up to 10 years, one of the projects was these theatres, the Mafupa Theatres, which came into effect in 2017, But over the years, unfortunately, with some wear and tear due to some lack of maintenance, theatres lacked a little bit of what I would call tender loving care.

“Earlier this year, I was here on an education course and we toured around with my project officer Precious Kumanji. And we said we have to do something. We have to do something because we’re at a tipping point, either we completely let it go and say well it’s the hospital’s responsibility to make it happen to refurbish it or we find some funding and put it back into shape. It’s a nice environment to work in Orthopaedic and surgery is very complicated because you need a lot of equipment and a lot of implants, but you also need sterility.

“You need a clean place to do your operations because an infected fracture is an absolute disaster and together with our other partners, including kids or the Johnson, and Johnson Foundation, who have been instrumental, not detrimental, in advancing, these programs in this country, we went to the board and we said, look, we need to find some money Of. I won’t say the amount of money, but we need to find some money to bring it up to what it was before it wasn’t a difficult decision at the board and it wasn’t too difficult to find the money and everything was done within the allocated times.

“Three months. We had excellent collaboration from the hospital Administration. We were able to find alternatives for the patients because the injured don’t stop. You know people continue to get into, you don’t plan your injuries so alternative measures were taken to continue to be able to operate to take care of the trauma that was coming through the door. And you know I’m amazed at what the Malawian people have been able to do because it was a local contractor that did this job.

“So I’m amazed at what they’ve been able to do to put it back into its original shape. And I must say, even better even better. So I’m proud of this day and I’m proud because of the people that will be using it, including the patients who will be benefiting from this. They’re all here to celebrate this grand opening. It’s not a big project compared to some other research projects that I’m sure have been done in this country but I think that it will hit the mark in capacity building and also sustainability of the care nature in this country,” he explained.

The director of the hospital, Dr. Kelvin Mponda hailed AOA for this timely gesture, saying QECH, being a referral hospital, needed such a magnificent facility to help patients with Musculoskeletal problems

“This is a very great day for us. Injuries and musculoskeletal diseases form a big chunk of the work that we do. Some of the patients who stay the longest before they receive care come from the Orthopedics Department and this is largely due to the increasing number of patients that we receive and also our lack of ability to cope with those numbers through the availability of space to do the operations so when AOA Alliance came in to first build this theatre and also to renovate so that we improve our ability to operate and you can imagine how happy we are,” he said.

He was also quick to warn patients and some hospital staff members that his administration would not spare them if they were caught vandalising the facility.

“You see, this theatre is like any building that can be built anywhere else. So, we have installations here like electrical installations and planning installations and we have seen unfortunate tendencies by some sections of society, the patients and also staff, stealing, removing some of these installations for their use by taking them home, leaving patients that require those things. So this cannot be accepted and we have taken steps that whosoever we find should be disciplined. We have already recommended for dismissal of some staff members who were found on the wrong side of the law,” he explained.

The head of the department, Dr Nohakhelha Nyamulani said before the renovations, the department could only afford to treat less number of people because they were using one theatre but this latest development will see an improvement in the number of patients that will receive treatment.

“Before AOA Alliance and their partners built this facility for us, we were operating in one theatre and in that theatre, we were only able to operate at least 30 to 40 patients per month but with the coming in of this theatre, we will be able to operate more patients and to increase the pace at which we do these operations,” she said.

She further revealed that the department receives about 600 to 800 patients per month and out of the patients, 300 require surgeries but they only offer urgent to about 80 to 100 patients per month.

“These are major surgeries that involve musculoskeletal injuries, infections and some cancers that affect the bones. 95 per cent of our work deals with traumatic conditions that need urgent attention and this renovated theatre will help us a lot,” she concluded.