The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention steering committee chairperson Kezzie Msukwa has disclosed that the committee has approved 204 names that are eligible to contest at the upcoming convention out of 224 applications.

Msukwa disclosed this today in Lilongwe at a press briefing.

According to Msukwa, the party vetted the names to ensure that only people who have experience and are loyal to the party compete at the convention and eventually become members of the party’s national executive committee

On the list of those competing for the first deputy president position, engineer Vitumbiko Mumba is not among those who have been approved, while Catherine Gotani Hara, Kezzie Msukwa, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, Ahmad Dasu and Moses Kunkuyu are on the list.

Msukwa said President Lazarus Chakwera will go unopposed.

For the secretary general position, the MCP convention steering committee has approved nominations for Chris Chaima Banda, Simplex Chithyola Banda, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Eisenhower Mkaka, Dyson Kamphande and Albert Mbawala.

On the position of treasurer general, those to compete are Rhino Chiphiko, Jacob Hara, Yusuf Matumula and John Paul.

As second deputy president, only two people are competing; Anussa Hassan and Abida Mia.

Meanwhile, the High Court has ruled that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) does not have the power to impose new eligibility criteria for aspirants seeking top positions.

According to Judge Howard Pemba NEC has no authority to pass eligibility criteria which is contrary to the provisions of its constitution.

MCP NEC passed a resolution that bars those who have not held any position within the party for two years from contesting for NEC positions.