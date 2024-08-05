The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says it plans to hold a public hearing to find out the truth regarding allegations of Sexual harassment and abuse at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) as well as child sexual abuse and exploitation at Chambo Girls Academy.

Through a statement released by the Commission and signed by its Chairperson, Chikondi Chijozi, MHRC is currently investigating the matter, and the public hearing will ensure that facts and evidence surrounding the allegations appropriately produce recommendations to relevant authorities.

According to the body, the commission has been receiving reports of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse and child sexual abuse and exploitation from various institutions in both plain and anonymous complaints.

“As part of the investigations and under sections 16 (1) and 17 of the Human Rights Commission Act, the Commission intends to hold a public hearing to consolidate the facts and evidence surrounding the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at MRA, PPDA as well as child sexual abuse and exploitation at Chambo Girls Academy and make appropriate recommendations to relevant authorities on the matter,” reads part of the statement.

The Commission has since called upon past and present staff of MRA and PPDA as well as parents, teachers, students at Chambo Girls Academy, and anyone who has information regarding the matter to come forward and testify.

MHRC has however assured the informants of full protection and the commission has indicated that the investigation will be transparent and the public as well as the media will be informed of the outcome after the commission solicits evidence.