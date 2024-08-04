The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has selected Piksy’s “Vote Yanga” song as the official theme music for the 2025 Malawian general elections, scheduled for September 16, 2025.

In an interview with Malawi24, Piksy, whose real name is Evans Zangazanga, expressed his gratitude for the selection, saying; “I am deeply grateful that my song has been chosen as the theme song for the 2025 elections.”

MEC Commissioner, Dr Limbikani Sara Kamlongera, commented on the decision, saying; “The theme song, titled ‘VOTI YANGA,’ transmits the core message of our mandate. It emphasizes the importance of democratic leadership and the critical role that every voter plays in the electoral process.”

The Commission plans to launch a campaign that will see the theme song played across various platforms, including radio, television, civic and voter education activities by MEC and accredited CVE providers, as well as on social media.

Piksy has also previously done the theme song for the Malawi Vision 2063 agenda.