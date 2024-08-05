Zomba Police Station has reported that 50 children have been defiled in Zomba from January to July this year.

One of the Senior officers at the Victim Support Unit at the station, Assistant Superintendent Rose Chiwaya Chauluka, disclosed this at Mtungulusi Primary School at Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita during the commemoration of the Day of African Child which was organised by the District Social Welfare Office in partnership with child rights organisations in Zomba.

Chauluka said there was a reduction in defilement cases this period (January to July) as compared to the same period last year when the district reported 79 cases of men having sexual intercourse with minors.

“We intensified community awareness with an emphasis on the evils of men having sexual intercourse with minors. This is why we record reduced cases of men having sexual intercourse with minors,” she explained.

Zomba District Council Chairperson, Basta Chirwa, called on chiefs and other local leaders to protect children against sexual crimes and other forms of crimes against children in their respective areas.

Chirwa, who was a guest of honour at the event said the protection of children against all forms of violence is a collective responsibility.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona, said his office will continue employing child protection workers in different areas in the district to ensure that all children are protected from all forms of violence.