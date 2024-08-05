A heart-wrenching appeal is being made to well-wishers to come to the aid of Leckson Chimtokoma, a 21-year-old student in dire need of support.

Leckson, a former student of St. Charles Lwangwa Secondary School in Balaka District, achieved an impressive 14 points in the 2023 MANEB exams and was selected to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).

Despite his academic success, Leckson faces significant financial challenges. Having lost both parents in 2013, he says he has struggled to meet basic financial obligations, including tuition fees.

“I paid tuition fees at Secondary School on my own from proceeds of piece-works,” said a visibly dejected Leckson.

With the next academic calendar slowly approaching, the student is in urgent need of support to continue his studies.

“I applied for a loan from the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board, but as of now, my application is still pending,” he said.

In the meantime, he is appealing to well-wishers for assistance with essential items, including clothes, a laptop, a phone, a bag, accommodation and groceries.

Matrilda Chiwaya, Deputy Headteacher at St. Charles Lwangwa Secondary School, says Leckson is a star performer in class and indeed needs assistance to continue with his studies.

For assistance, you may contact the deputy headteacher, (Mrs Matrilda Chiwaya) at St.Charles Lwangwa Secondary School at 0996971236