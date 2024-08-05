The Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe has made a surprising U-turn on signing Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender Lawrence Chaziya who has been training with the club for three weeks.

Felix Ngamanya Sapao, the team’s Malawian representative, confirmed the development to the local media but declined to provide reasons for the change in decision.

Sapao stated, “Initially, the contracts were supposed to be outright, but management felt players still needed to be assessed.”

Despite this, Sapao also confirmed that the FCB Nyasa Big Bullets duo of Patrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma will receive contract offers after they impressed the technical panel.

Rumours on social media suggest that after training with the club, the technical panel observed that the defender is slow as he is struggling to cope with pace and high intensity and this raised concerns about his age, leading to the team’s decision not to sign him.